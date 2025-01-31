Winter warming up

Often-dreary February is starting off a little hot and bright, with sunny highs in the low to mid-80s starting Sunday, Feb. 2, and continuing into next week. Nighttime temperatures should be in the mid-50s to low 60s over that same period.

The warmer, brighter weather actually begins this weekend with highs of 70 on Friday and 74 on Saturday and lows well above freezing, according to the National Weather Forecast for the Marble Falls area.

Expect sunny to partly sunny skies over the next several days.

