Scholarships available for women pursuing career goals through education

The Highland Lakes Service League is accepting scholarship applications from area women who have returned to college or are completing a certification to pursue a career goal. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2025.

Applications and criteria are online at HLSL.org.

Students must be enrolled in a higher education institution or certification program at the time they apply for a scholarship. Preference is given to women planning to stay in Burnet or Llano counties.

Since 2011, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than 100 scholarships totaling $218,000 to women improving their lives through education. In 2024, the league gave out $57,000 in scholarship money.

The HLSL raises funds for scholarships and nonprofit grants primarily through its annual Chuck Wagon Chow Down and Auction in January. Learn more about the women’s service organization at HLSL.org.

