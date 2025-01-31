PHOTOS: Seascapes at the Villas

Members of the Highland Arts Guild and Gallery taught an acrylics painting class at Gateway Villas assisted-living facility in Marble Falls on Jan. 23. Residents learned how to paint a seascape.

Instructors were Theresa Coniglio of Marble Falls, Donna Curtis of Spicewood, Lori High of Spicewood, Marci Rice of Granite Shoals, Connie Ryman of Kingsland, and Joy Schumacher of Burnet. The Highland Arts Guild and Gallery, located at 318 Main St. in Marble Falls, is a nonprofit organization that often goes out into the Highland Lakes community to spread the love of art. Courtesy photos

COMING UP: The Highland Arts Guild and Gallery is hosting a free demonstration on oils and acrylics by artist Donna Bland on Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The subject is landscapes in the impressionist style. A three-day workshop will follow. Call 830-693-7324 or visit the guild’s website for details on both.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.