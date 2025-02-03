Tickets on sale for Horseshoe Bay Cultural Enrichment concerts
The 2025 concert lineup for the Horseshoe Bay Cultural Enrichment Society features Latin, folk, country, jazz, and even a bit of calypso.
Pre-sale tickets for the entire season are $300 until Feb. 14. Individual show prices are listed below. Ticket sales are online only.
The season begins Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m. with Javier Chaparro Y Salúd and a sampling of musical styles from across the Americas punctuated with classical and jazz.
Admission is $60 and includes two beverage tickets and appetizers. The show takes place in the Horseshoe Bay Yacht Club ballroom at 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd. Doors open to the public at 3:45 p.m.
The rest of the 2025 series includes:
- April 6—The Kingston Trio, a folk, pop, and calypso group playing music from the 1950s and ’60s. Tickets are $60. The show is in the Granite Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
- Sept. 14—The Outlaw Firm. Mike Blakely, John Arthur Martinez, and John M. Greenberg present a night of storytelling through song at Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay. Tickets are $60.
- Oct. 19—Saxophonist John Mills with jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford at the Horseshoe Bay Yacht Club ballroom. Tickets are $60.
- Dec. 7—Holiday dinner featuring The Four Freshmen and their big band harmonies in the Granite Ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort. Tickets are $150.
The nonprofit Horseshoe Bay Cultural Enrichment Society was founded in 2016 with a mission of bringing quality entertainment and educational events to the growing community of retired Horseshoe Bay residents and eliminating the long drives to Austin and San Antonio.