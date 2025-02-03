Learn about hardships of 1800s German immigrants to Texas

Vereins Kirche Museum in Fredericksburg was built in the 1840s as a church, school, and meeting place by German settlers in the Central Texas city. Adobe Stock image

Traveling speaker Michael Albrecht presents “German Immigration to Texas in the 1800s: From the Frying Pan into the Fire” at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam.

The free program is open to the public, but reservations are requested by contacting 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com.

Albrecht is a former teacher and a current guest speaker who makes presentations across the country and on cruise ships on a wide range of science and history topics.

The Feb. 10 presentation will focus on the trials and tribulations that German immigrants endured in the 1800s as they fled social upheaval in their home country and arrived in Texas, only to enter a hostile frontier in Central Texas leading up to the U.S. Civil War.

“Thousands of German immigrants faced hardship and difficult decisions as they sought—and succeeded—in building a new life, making great contributions to Texas and America,” reads a Lakeshore Library media release about the program.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.