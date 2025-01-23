Two BCISD seats up for election

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two of the seven seats on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees are up for election May 3. The window for candidates to apply opened Jan. 15 and closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Applications and election information can be picked up in person at the Burnet CISD Central Office, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet, or submitted via email to Catherine Ullrich at cullrich@burnetcisd.net. Fax submissions can be sent to 512-756-7498.

Seats on the ballot are:

Place 1, currently held by Earl Foster, member since 2022

Place 5, currently held by Katy Duke, member since 2022

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, 2025. Early voting runs April 22-29. Voters must be registered by April 3.

To be eligible to run, applicants must:

be registered to vote in BCISD;

have lived within BCISD for at least six months;

not have been convicted of a felony.

The Board of Trustees oversees key aspects of the district, including policymaking, approving budgets, and guiding major projects and initiatives. Trustees also work closely with the superintendent, who manages the district’s daily operations.

Trustees serve staggered, three-year terms. Those elected in 2025 will serve until their seat is up for election again in 2028.

The board typically meets monthly, with board members sworn in during the May regular meeting and officers elected in the June regular meeting.

For additional details, visit Burnet County Elections or contact Catherine Ullrich at 512-715-5120 or cullrich@burnetcisd.net.

