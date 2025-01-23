Child dies in Spicewood fire

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 4-year-old child was killed in an RV trailer fire in Spicewood on Jan. 22. The child’s parents reportedly suffered burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Deer Pathway after the call went out at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. At least three people, two adults and a child, were inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

Information about the fire’s exact cause has not been released, but the BCSO said it might have been a space heater. A full investigation is underway.

