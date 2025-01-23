SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Child dies in Spicewood fire

01/23/25 | DailyTrib.com

Adobe Stock image for illustrative purposes only.

A 4-year-old child was killed in an RV trailer fire in Spicewood on Jan. 22. The child’s parents reportedly suffered burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Deer Pathway after the call went out at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. At least three people, two adults and a child, were inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

Information about the fire’s exact cause has not been released, but the BCSO said it might have been a space heater. A full investigation is underway. 

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Two BCISD seats up for election

01/23/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

New, bigger Burnet City Hall on track for summer opening

01/23/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

2 MFISD board seats up in May

01/22/25 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *