Burnet County’s PEC board seat up for election

Two of the seven seats on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors are up for election in 2025. Voting runs May 21-June 13.

One of the seats on the ballot is for District 5, which represents Burnet County and is currently held by former Burnet County Judge James Oakley. The other seat is in District 4.

Potential candidates must submit an original petition and all application materials in person to the election team at PEC’s headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F in Johnson City, by no later than 5 p.m March 24.

Directors oversee PEC’s budget and set the rates and terms for electric service for cooperative members. Each director serves three-year terms, with a limit of four consecutive terms.

According to PEC’s 2021 compensation policy, each director receives $3,000 per month as long as they regularly attend monthly meetings.

Applicants must:

Maintain a primary residence in the PEC board district in which you are seeking election and receive continuous electric service for at least one year. See Article III, Section 2 of the PEC bylaws for complete qualifications.

Obtain original, verifiable signatures on the form provided by PEC from 50 co-op members who live within your voting district or have a designated voting membership within that district.

Turn in a petition and application materials by the deadline.

A review committee will determine whether candidates meet requirements to serve on the board. After applications are reviewed, PEC will announce the official candidates.

To learn more about the PEC Board of Directors election or request nomination materials, contact 830-868-4967 or election@peci.com.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

