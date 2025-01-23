New, bigger Burnet City Hall on track for summer opening

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The new Burnet City Hall at 301 E. Jackson St is on schedule to be open by the summer of 2025. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Construction of the new Burnet City Hall is moving forward, with the $8 million, 18,000-square-foot facility expected to open on schedule by the summer.

The city-owned building at 301 E. Jackson St. will meet the needs of a growing staff and eliminate rental expenses for the current City Hall at 1001 Buchanan Drive. Ben Farmer of Greystone Construction is overseeing the build-out.

At 10,000 square-feet larger than the old City Hall, the new building will house most of the city’s departments, with the exception of public works, which will remain at its current location. It will also include a meeting space for the Burnet City Council and city boards, which now meet at the Burnet Municipal Airport.

“Currently, it’s still estimated to be finished in the June or July timeframe,” City Manager David Vaughn told DailyTrib.com. “It’s exciting, 23 or 24 years later, after being in a temporary facility, to actually be getting a new home that I think the community will be proud of.”

Recent construction updates were presented during the City Council meeting Jan. 14.

“The HVAC system is about 90 percent complete, plumbing is progressing well, and electrical work, while slightly behind, remains on schedule,” said Farmer, the construction manager.

Once utilities are complete, contractors will begin final grading, finishing the streets and sidewalks, and work on a fountain area at the building’s entrance.

Some challenges have come up during construction, but the completion timeline has remained on track

“We had a little bit of an issue with the rock, and they’re having to get a new rock mason to go out there, but otherwise, things have been progressing nicely,” City Manager Vaughn said.

As the building’s opening date draws near, the city is preparing for the move.

“We’re actually having to meet (soon) to determine when we’re gonna terminate our current lease in the existing facility,” Vaughn said.

