2 MFISD board seats up in May

Two of the seven seats on the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees are up for election May 3. The window for candidates to apply opened Jan. 15 and closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Applications can be found on the MFISD Election Information webpage or picked up at the district’s Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls.

Seats on the ballot are:

Place 1, currently held by Secretary Gary Boshears, member since 2016

Place 2, currently held by Crystal Tubig, member since 2022

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. Early voting runs April 22-29. The last day to register to vote is April 3.

To be eligible to run, applicants must:

be registered to vote in MFISD;

have lived within MFISD for at least six months;

not have been convicted of a felony;

be at least 18 years old.

Trustees represent the residents of the Marble Falls school district in policy making, forming the district’s budget, approving or denying major developments and projects, and overseeing the work of the superintendent, who handles the district’s day-to-day operations.

Trustees serve staggered, three-year terms. Those elected in 2025 will serve until the seat is up for election again in 2028.

The board usually meets on the third Monday of each month.

