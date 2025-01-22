Burnet buys lot in Eagles Nest for pump station expansion

The city of Burnet purchased property at 107 Big Sky in the Eagles Nest subdivision to expand a pump station that provides water to neighborhood’s homeowners. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

The city of Burnet bought a 2-acre property in the Eagles Nest subdivision to upgrade the neighborhood’s pump station and boost fire protection. The City Council approved the $101,000 purchase at its Jan. 14 meeting.

The lot at 107 Big Sky is adjacent to the subdivision’s existing pump station. With the purchase, the city has room to install a new water tank and upgrade pumps to increase water availability and “fire flow” in the neighborhood, which is located about 2½ miles west of downtown Burnet off of Texas 29.

Fire flow is the amount of water needed at a sufficient pressure to effectively fight fires. The new tank will increase storage capacity, while larger pumps will bump up water pressure. Water tanks and pumps work together as a hydropneumatic pump station, bringing consistent pressure to taps and users.

“We are working on an expansion to the hydropneumatic pump station that provides water to Eagles Nest to be able to add additional fire flow,” City Manager David Vaughn told DailyTrib.com.

Councilor Tommy Gaut, who is also a member of the Eagles Nest Homeowners Association, said the subdivision pump station, built in 2005, was designed to include two water tanks but has been operating with only one.

“It was always the plan to put two water tanks to provide water services to homes here, but the terrain is a little problematic,” he said.

Vaughn elaborated.

“The room that we have on that hillside is really tight, and so by acquiring some of the property next door, it would give us more room, not only for the tanks now but for future work that may need to be done at some point,” he said.

The city does not plan to keep all of the purchased 2 acres.

“Most likely, what will happen is we will work with the POA to subdivide that lot, keep the small piece that we need, and then sell the remainder to make most of our money back on the deal,” Vaughn said.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.