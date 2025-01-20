SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALERT: School closures, HEB hours

01/20/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

The Marble Falls and Burnet school districts as well as Faith Academy of Marble Falls will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to winter weather. Llano campuses will have a two-hour delay as officials monitor conditions before making a final decision.

The Highland Lakes forecast calls for freezing rain, sleet, and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.  Subfreezing temperatures and hazardous travel conditions are expected.

H-E-B stores in Central Texas will have adjusted closing hours Monday night and open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Burnet County government offices will be closed Tuesday.

SCHOOL INFORMATION

The Marble Falls Independent School District will offer updates on further closures or delays on ParentSquare. Burnet Consolidated ISD will post updates on its Facebook page and website.

