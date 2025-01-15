Katrina’s Cocoon Crew brings smiles to kids battling illnesses

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Katrina ‘Katey’ Malin (middle) was the inspiration behind Katrina’s Cocoon Crew. The crew delivers costumes and pajamas to children battling cancer. Katey's mission to bring joy to others continues through the nonprofit founded in her honor. Photo courtesy of Belinda Malin

Katrina’s Cocoon Crew is hosting its third annual birthday party fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at Mad Hatters Provisions on the Burnet square. The event benefits the nonprofit’s mission of bringing joy to children battling cancer and other debilitating illnesses.

Founded by Burnet residents Belinda and Ken Malin, Katrina’s Cocoon Crew aims to lift the spirits of sick children through dress-up with costumes, pajamas, and accessories. Saturday’s family-friendly party will feature carnival games, a ride-on train, live music, food, drinks, and an online silent auction.

“Our mission is to bring smiles to kids and raise awareness about childhood cancer,” Ken Malin said. “It’s all about letting these kids be kids, even in the toughest times.”

A $10 wristband grants party-goers unlimited access to games and activities. An online silent auction is currently open to bidding and raffle tickets are on sale. Both conclude at 4:30 p.m. before the party’s end. View auction items and register as a bidder online.

Volunteers are needed to help with setup and cleanup and can sign up online.

The fundraiser is in memory of the Malins’ daughter, Katrina “Katey” Malin, who died over three years ago at the age of 22 from brain cancer. The event lands on her birthday.

“… We try to do some type of fundraiser around her birthday,” Ken said.

Despite her own battle, Katey wanted to bring joy to the lives of other children undergoing treatment for serious illnesses.

“While at St. Jude (Children’s Research Hospital), she saw younger kids who needed a bit of light in their day. She came home with the idea of delivering costumes and pajamas to brighten their days,” Ken said.

This tradition of joy has continued since Katey’s death, and Katrina’s Cocoon Crew now partners with Dell Children’s Medical Center and Blood and Cancer Center in Austin and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“We do this to honor Katey’s legacy,” Ken said. “It’s about keeping her light alive and continuing what she started.”

