‘Count It All Joy’ a humorous, heartfelt performance
Acclaimed songwriter-scriptwriter Linda Kaufman brings her one-woman show, “Count It All Joy,” to the Hill Country Community Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 25. The single performance is 7:30 p.m. at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.
With unique storytelling and music, “Count It All Joy” is a humorous and heartfelt retelling of Kaufman’s eight decades of life. She will be joined on stage by Dr. Aaron Prado, an esteemed jazz pianist, composer, and arranger.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youths and are on sale at thehcct.org or by calling the theater box office at 830-798-8944.