Auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ Jan. 18-19 at HCCT

The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias,” the beloved comedy-drama set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon. Auditions are 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

The heartwarming and poignant story of friendship, resilience, and the power of community captures the lives of six strong, spirited women as they navigate love, loss, and laughter in a setting as charming as it is familiar.

The play runs weekends from March 28-April 13 at the HCCT. It will be directed by guest director Betty Hukill.

IF YOU AUDITION

No prior preparation is necessary.

Auditions will consist of cold reads from the script.

All roles are available.

Seasoned performers and those new to the stage are welcome.

For more information, email HCCT Artistic Director Daniel Melton at daniel@thehcct.org. Visit thehcct.org for the theater’s full Season 39 lineup as well as special events.

