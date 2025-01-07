Open records training Jan. 10

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A training session on government open records is Friday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in the main courtroom of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Staff from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will go over the rules and processes related to public information and answer questions from attendees.

The free session is open to the public.

“This training provides a valuable refresher for our (Burnet County government) departments and a unique opportunity for the public to understand the rules, expectations, and limitations of open records requests,” First Assistant County Attorney Colleen Davis told DailyTrib.com.

In Texas, government bodies are required by law to respond to or fulfill requests for public information within 10 business days. The full open records policy and its intricacies are outlined in Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code.

Burnet County requested the training due to a recent increase in open records requests.

“It’s all about fostering transparency and ensuring everyone understands the rules and processes we follow in county government,” Davis said.

With winter weather expected toward the end of the week, organizers will assess road conditions before the event and offer updates on the county website if rescheduling is necessary. For more information, call the Burnet County Attorney’s Office at 512-756-5476.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.