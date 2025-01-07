Be prepared for icy weather

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes will see subfreezing overnight temperatures through Friday, Jan. 10, as well as icy conditions starting late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will be in the mid- to low 40s and high 30s through Friday.

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are possible overnight Wednesday and all day Thursday.

“A mix of sleet showers and snow showers is forecast to develop across the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau regions after midnight Wednesday night,” reads a Jan. 6 weather report from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose. “For Thursday, a mix of freezing rain, rain showers, and snow showers is forecast across the Hill Country Thursday morning.”

Highland Lakes residents should prepare for the freezing weather and possible dangerous driving conditions.

The Granite Shoals Police Department pointed to the four P’s of cold weather preparations:

People should minimize time outdoors, prepare for power outages, and check on the elderly or vulnerable.

Pets should be kept warm, dry, and indoors as much as possible. Ensure that their food and water do not freeze.

Pipes should be insulated if possible. Open sink cabinets to expose pipes to heated air. Hoses should be disconnected from spigots, and water to sprinklers should be turned off. Let indoor faucets drip during sustained below-freezing temperatures.

Plants should be covered or brought indoors if they are not cold tolerant.

dakota@thepicayune.com

