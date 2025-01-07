NEW BIZ: Burnet levels up with Itsy-Bit Arcade

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mandy and Blake Lowry with son Joel in their Itsy-Bit Arcade, 1201 E. Polk St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Retro gaming is making a comeback in Burnet. Itsy-Bit Arcade holds a grand opening on Jan. 17 at 1201 E. Polk St. The family-friendly micro-arcade with snack bar lets gamers reconnect with the joy of in-person play.

Owners Mandy and Blake Lowry of Burnet drew on their 15-plus years of experience in the gaming industry to create a unique space for the community. Plans include hosting family game nights and role-playing game sessions.

The 600-square-foot arcade features a curated selection of retro games, including classic pinball machines and multiplayer games—all set to free play. Gamers just pay for an hour or all-day pass.

“We’ve designed Itsy-Bit Arcade to be more than just a place to play games,” Mandy Lowry said. “It’s about creating a community space where families and friends can come together and make memories.”

Handmade gamer gifts are available for purchase, including beaded keychains created by the Lowrys’ 10-year-old son, Joel.

Itsy-Bit Arcade officially opens Friday with special perks and giveways to mark the occasion. Weekend hours are 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Friday features a Pizza Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

Gamers choose from two play passes:

Fast Pass—One hour of play currently priced between $5 and $7.

All-Day Pass—Unlimited play for the day ranging from $10 to $12 and including a small drink and snack bar item.

Prices are subject to change in the future.

BEYOND THE GAMES

Itsy-Bit Arcade also serves as home base for Code Monkeys, the Lowrys’ nonprofit initiative that teaches children coding, game design, and animation through workshops and camps.

“We wanted to create a space that blends fun with learning,” Mandy Lowry said. “Itsy-Bit Arcade is more than a gaming lounge; it’s a hub for creativity and connection.”

Learn more about Itsy-Bit Arcade and stay updated on events on its Facebook page.

