Burnet County commissioners hire part-time general counsel

Burnet County’s part-time general counsel, Randy Leavitt, was hired recently to assist the Commissioners Court with civil and procedural matters for smoother court operations and enhanced public engagement. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Commissioners Court hired Randy Leavitt as part-time general counsel to provide legal advice on civil and procedural matters for the court. Leavitt will guide the commissioners on proper procedures, meeting operations, and public engagement.

The new role was created to address the growing complexity of county operations and the increasing demand for legal guidance.

“There’s a lot coming our way as the county grows, and something has to give,” Burnet County Attorney Eddie Arredondo told the Commissioners Court during its regular meeting Dec. 20. “This independent counsel can help the court navigate legal procedures while allowing my office to focus on its constitutional duties.”

While the county attorney’s office has historically assisted the Commissioners Court, the Texas Constitution does not require county attorneys to provide legal advice to commissioners, Arredondo said. The county attorney office’s primary duties, including handling criminal cases and other constitutional responsibilities, have become increasingly time-consuming, he said.

Leavitt will work part time at a significantly reduced rate compared to private legal counsel, with a salary of around $40,000 a year. Arredondo explained that hiring someone of Leavitt’s caliber for such a discounted rate is a unique opportunity.

“Having independent general counsel will help the court get clear answers to procedural questions and improve efficiency,” he said.

Leavitt began practicing law in 1980. His background includes serving as first assistant in the Travis County Attorney’s Office for almost five years and consulting with various government entities across Texas.

Although semi-retired, Leavitt maintains an active law practice as a criminal defense and civil litigation attorney and splits his time between his home in Austin and his property at Lake LBJ.

“I’m looking forward to helping the court and learning the day-to-day activities of county government again,” Leavitt told DailyTrib.com.

