Beierle hosting public forums

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle invites all residents to attend a series of public conversations throughout January to discuss county priorities and concerns.

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle invites residents to a series of public conversations designed to foster transparency, accessibility, and open dialogue throughout January, he told DailyTrib.com.

“These (conversations) are for constituents to have an opportunity to visit with me in a casual setting,” Beierle said. “Precinct 2 is targeted, but all are welcome.”

Precinct 2 covers the northeast side of the county, which includes Burnet, Bertram, Briggs, Oakalla, Lake Victor, Joppa, and Mahomet.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of listening to the community to guide his priorities as an elected official.

“Transparency and accessibility to me and my office are a priority,” he said. “If anyone has questions about any aspect of my position or the direction the county is headed, I want to know and discuss it. Folks can bring up anything they want to discuss.”

The scheduled events are:

Monday, Jan. 6, 3-6 p.m. at Oakalla Community Center, 29011 RM 693 in Briggs

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. at Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210 in Joppa

Thursday, Jan. 14, 4-7 p.m. at Historic Burnet County Jail, 109 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Thursday, Jan. 23, 4-7 p.m. at Bertram Library, 107 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4-7 p.m. at Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Burnet

Thursday, Jan. 30, 4-7 p.m. at Northeast Burnet County VFD, 2285 U.S. 183 in Bertram

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.