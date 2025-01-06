SUBSCRIBE NOW

Beierle hosting public forums

01/06/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle invites all residents to attend a series of public conversations throughout January to discuss county priorities and concerns.

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle invites residents to a series of public conversations designed to foster transparency, accessibility, and open dialogue throughout January, he told DailyTrib.com.

“These (conversations) are for constituents to have an opportunity to visit with me in a casual setting,” Beierle said. “Precinct 2 is targeted, but all are welcome.”

Precinct 2 covers the northeast side of the county, which includes Burnet, Bertram, Briggs, Oakalla, Lake Victor, Joppa, and Mahomet.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of listening to the community to guide his priorities as an elected official.

“Transparency and accessibility to me and my office are a priority,” he said. “If anyone has questions about any aspect of my position or the direction the county is headed, I want to know and discuss it. Folks can bring up anything they want to discuss.”

The scheduled events are:

  • Monday, Jan. 6, 3-6 p.m. at Oakalla Community Center, 29011 RM 693 in Briggs
  • Wednesday, Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. at Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210 in Joppa
  • Thursday, Jan. 14, 4-7 p.m. at Historic Burnet County Jail, 109 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
  • Thursday, Jan. 23, 4-7 p.m. at Bertram Library, 107 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram
  • Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4-7 p.m. at Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Burnet
  • Thursday, Jan. 30, 4-7 p.m. at Northeast Burnet County VFD, 2285 U.S. 183 in Bertram

