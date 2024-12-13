Volunteers needed for Angel Tree Project ‘wrap-up’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wrapping stations at a previous Angel Tree event hosted by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and the Marble Falls Independent School District. The 2024 pickup and wrap day is Dec. 17 at The Warehouse in Marble Falls. Volunteers are needed. Courtesy photo

Sign up to help during pickup day Dec. 17 for the third annual Angel Tree Project, a partnership between the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and the Marble Falls Independent School District.

Parents of Angel Tree kids will arrive Tuesday at The Warehouse, 800 Industrial Blvd., to get the donated presents and even wrap them before bringing them home.

“We love doing it this way as it allows the parents to actually see exactly what was bought for the kids and then gives them the diginity and experience of wrapping their own kids’ gifts,” reads a newsletter emailed to potential volunteers. “Our goal is to make the parents feel loved and valued while also shining the light of Jesus along the way.”

The gifts were previously purchased by generous people who picked the holiday wishlist of an anonymous MFISD student in need off of a Crisis Network Angel Tree.

Volunteers are now needed to assist the parents. Sign up online for a two-hour shift between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tasks include locating presents and carrying them to parents, helping with gift wrapping, and running the hospitality station.

