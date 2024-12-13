Channel gift-stealing Grinch for VFW white elephant game

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

White elephant. Yankee swap. Dirty Santa—whatever you call it, you’re invited. The Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 and Auxiliary are hosting a community gift-exchange game with a potluck meal Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Doors to the post, 1001 Veterans Ave., open at 5 p.m., and the present-swapping starts at 6 p.m.

To participate, bring a wrapped gift valued at $30 or less and, if you can, a potluck dish to share. Then, get ready to “steal” some coveted items.

Event organizer and VFW Canteen Manager Ashly McGee said the annual white elephant gift exchange always draws a crowd of regulars and newcomers.

“It’s a lot of fun, and our customers really look forward to it,” she said. “We usually get around 30 to 40 people, and the game lasts about two to three hours.”

The white elephant game is lighthearted and often unpredictable. Each participant puts a wrapped gift into a communal pile. Players take turns selecting a present from the pile or snagging an already opened one from another participant. The fun lies in the strategic—and often humorous—exchanges that ensue as popular items change hands multiple times before the game concludes and everyone has a gift.

McGee explained that the event has been a Post 10376 tradition for at least 10 years, coinciding with her time there.

“It’s a way to bring people together and have a good time while supporting local veterans,” she said. “All proceeds from the canteen go towards helping veterans in our community.”

While many white elephant players are post regulars, McGee emphasized that everyone is invited Wednesday or any day.

“A lot of people still don’t realize (the VFW is) open to the public, but we are,” she continued. “Events like this are a great way to get new people in and show them what we’re about.”

Check out the Marble Falls VFW’s Facebook page or call 830-693-2261 to learn more about the post or upcoming events.

