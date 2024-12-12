Spread warmth with Coats for Kids donation

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakeside Christmas Market is not just about shopping, it’s also about giving back. During the Dec. 13-15 event at Lakeside Pavillion in Marble Falls, attendees can donate warm jackets to the second annual Highland Lakes Coats for Kids collection.

The holiday pop-up market features vendors, music, food, drinks, and free holiday crafts for kids from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the pavilion, 305 Buena Vista Drive. The coat collection will be held all three days. Chick-fil-A has donated gift cards to reward those who drop off coats, jackets, and other warm clothing for Highland Lakes children in need.

The Lakeside Christmas Market is hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Save the World Brewing Co., and Main Event Company.

