NEW BIZ: Community hub at Skyline Pickleball Club in Kingsland

Skyline Pickleball Club held a soft opening on Nov. 13, 2024, bringing the popular sport to Kingsland along with a restaurant and full bar. Photo by Mark Locke

Skyline Pickleball Club held a soft opening Nov. 13, bringing the growing sport to Kingsland along with a restaurant and full bar at the intersection of its namesake Skyline Drive and RR 1431.

Owner Mike Marone developed the club to be a community hub.

“I love the concept of having a place in town where people can meet up, play, have drinks, and just get together and build community,” he told DailyTrib.com.

Skyline has three full pickleball courts, an all-American menu of burgers, sandwiches, street tacos, and salads, and a bar with cocktails and beer on tap.

The club is still in its soft opening phase, but current hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The pickleball courts are currently open for play, but as the business solidifies, courts can be reserved through the PlayTime Scheduler app, which is commonly used to put together pickleball games.

Learn more about the local pickleball scene at 101HighlandLakes.com.

