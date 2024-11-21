Area round: Llano vs. Orange Grove
The Llano High School football team is the only Highland Lakes squad still in the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets compete in the Class 3A Division I area round Friday, Nov. 22.
In bi-district contests last week, Burnet lost 35-21 to Andrews, while Faith Academy of Marble Falls fell 54-42 to Lucas Christian Academy.
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Friday
SITE: Lehnhoff Stadium, 1001 Elbel Road in Schertz
LAST WEEK: Llano 48, Crystal City 14
The Llano Yellow Jackets (9-1 overall, 5-0 District 13-3A) face the Orange Grove Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2 District 15-3A) in a Class 3A Division I area-round game. The Bulldogs beat the San Diego Vaqueros 26-21 in their bi-district contest last week.