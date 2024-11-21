Area round: Llano vs. Orange Grove

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano High School football team is the only Highland Lakes squad still in the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets compete in the Class 3A Division I area round Friday, Nov. 22.

In bi-district contests last week, Burnet lost 35-21 to Andrews, while Faith Academy of Marble Falls fell 54-42 to Lucas Christian Academy.

Llano vs. Orange Grove

Purchase tickets for the game online.

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Friday

SITE: Lehnhoff Stadium, 1001 Elbel Road in Schertz

LAST WEEK: Llano 48, Crystal City 14

The Llano Yellow Jackets (9-1 overall, 5-0 District 13-3A) face the Orange Grove Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2 District 15-3A) in a Class 3A Division I area-round game. The Bulldogs beat the San Diego Vaqueros 26-21 in their bi-district contest last week.

