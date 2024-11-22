Official election results show record turnout in Burnet County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet County Commissioners Court canvassed results from the general election on Nov. 14, 2024, making them official. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County saw a record-breaking turnout in the Nov. 5 general election with 28,403 votes cast. The results were canvassed and made official during a special session of the Burnet County Commissioners Court on Nov. 14, as required by the Texas Election Code.

“This election saw incredible participation, and I’m very proud of our voters turning out in big numbers the way they did,” said county Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson.

Burnet County’s voter roll has grown substantially in recent years, increasing from 32,700 registered voters in 2020 to 39,300 in 2024. That surge was matched by a significant boost in early voting numbers, with 21,870 voters going to the polls early this year compared to 17,878 in 2020.

Election Day also saw a higher turnout, with 4,844 voters casting ballots, up from 3,862 in the last presidential election.

The first day of early voting, Oct. 21, set the tone for the strong showing, with 3,231 ballots cast—the highest single-day turnout on record for early voting in Burnet County. Steady participation continued throughout the first week, with daily early voting numbers ranging from 2,103 to 2,894. Even the weekend saw engagement, with a combined total of 1,275 voters casting ballots on Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27.

“The area we live in is growing like mad, and then you’ve got a presidential election, which always drives voter registration,” Ferguson said. “We had people in their 70s and even 80s register for the first time during this election period.”

The special session to canvass election results officially certified returns from each precinct, which gave a comprehensive breakdown of votes across the county. The canvassing process is a critical step in confirming election results and ensuring accuracy, as detailed in Chapter 67 of the Texas Election Code.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.