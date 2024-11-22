State steps in to oversee Spicewood water provider

The Public Utility Commission of Texas has appointed a temporary manager to run the Spicewood-based utility provider Windermere Oaks Water Supply Co. after it failed to provide adequate services and comply with basic requirements from the state. File photo

The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Nov. 21 appointed a temporary manager to run the Spicewood-based Windermere Oaks Water Supply Co. The decision came after the company failed to meet basic criteria put forth by the state and “ensure continuous and safe water and sewer service for the utility’s customers.”

Windermere Oaks supplies hundreds of Spicewood residents with water and wastewater services. According to a media release from the Public Utility Commission, the company failed to effectively provide those services and comply with the commission’s policies, resulting in a temporary manager being appointed to oversee operations to get things back on track.

“PUCT staff recommended that the Commission appoint a temporary manager for the water supply corporation because the utility failed to adequately maintain their facilities or provide sufficient facilities, resulting in potential health hazards, extended outages, or repeated service interruptions,” reads a Nov. 21 media release for the state commission. “PUCT staff also outlined in their recommendation a pattern of hostility toward the Commission and repeated failure to respond to Commission requests by Windermere Oaks.”

The PUCT appointed Anser Advisory Consulting as temporary manager of Windermere Oaks. Its consultants are scheduled to oversee the utility provider for one year or until the commission determines otherwise.

According to the Nov. 21 signed order from the PUCT to appoint a temporary manager, Windermere Oaks repeatedly failed to hold annual and special meetings for its members and provide essential documents, like annual finance reports and functioning bylaws.

To cover the cost of Anser as temporary manager, customers of Windermere Oaks will see a $12 charge added to their monthly bill for each of their service connections. So a customer with one wastewater connection and one water connection will see an increase of $24 a month. These charges will continue until order is restored and a temporary manager is no longer required.

Anser will oversee all aspects of Windermere Oaks services and functions while it is in charge. Customer complaints should be made to 850-544-5547 or Tammy.Peters@anseradvisory.com.

If Anser cannot or will not resolve an issue, contact the PUCT with billing and customer service questions or complaints at 888-782-8477 or consumer@puc.texas.gov.

Contact the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with complaints or questions about water or sewer quality at 512-339-2929.



