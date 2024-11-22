GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 25, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Nov. 25
Llano County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano
- series of appointments to Hospital Authority Board
- approval of “lame duck” statute
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.