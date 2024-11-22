GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 25, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

On the agenda:

series of appointments to Hospital Authority Board

approval of “lame duck” statute

Tuesday, Nov. 26

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.