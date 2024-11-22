SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 25, 2024

11/22/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 25

Llano County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

On the agenda:

  • series of appointments to Hospital Authority Board
  • approval of “lame duck” statute 

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

