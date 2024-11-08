Blood drive in Burnet on Nov. 12

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The We Are Blood Bloodmobile bus will be parked at Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet on Nov. 12 for a blood drive. Courtesy photo

Help save lives by donating blood Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, 3201 S. Water St. in Burnet. The hospital is teaming up with We Are Blood. The drive is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the organization’s Bloodmobile, which will be parked in the upper lot on the south end of the hospital.

You can pre-register at the link. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors get a voucher for a free pint of Amy’s Ice Creams.

The Ascension Seton Highland Lakes drive comes as hospitals nationwide are reporting blood shortages.

Blood donations go to hospital patients needing critical care in emergencies, surgeries, and ongoing treatments.

Donors must meet certain health requirements and are advised to stay hydrated and eat a meal before giving blood. Identification will be required upon arrival. You must be at least 17 years old.

For more information about the blood drive, email Suzanne Wideman at suzanne.wideman@ascension.org.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

