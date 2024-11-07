BBQ sale benefits Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach

A cutting board covered in succulent ribs from the Granite Shoals Battle of the Badges Barbecue Cook-Off in June. The city’s police and fire chiefs are excellent pitmasters, who have raised thousands of dollars for charity over the past 10 years with their cooking. That continues at the Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach barbecue fundraiser on Nov. 9. Photo courtesy of Visit Granite Shoals

The Granite Shoals Police Officers Association and Fire Auxiliary combine forces for their annual barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9. Both organizations sell plates of barbecue to benefit the Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach program, which provides gifts to families in need during the holidays.

Buy your barbecue starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431. Plates of brisket, sausage, and sides go for $20, and $5 raffle tickets are available for a chance to win a whole brisket, smoked to perfection by award-winning pitmaster Fire Chief Tim Campbell and his partner in crime, Police Chief John Ortis.

The fundraiser runs until the barbecue is sold out. According to Chief Ortis, the food goes quickly, so get there early.

The nonprofit Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach raises money and collects toys throughout the year for distribution to families in need across the Highland Lakes in December. The annual barbecue is one of the biggest funding sources for the organization, traditionally bringing in thousands of dollars.

Granite Shoals is becoming well-known as a barbecue pitstop, recently scoring the role of host of the 2025 Texas High School BBQ State Championship. Chiefs Campbell and Ortis were instrumental in bringing the event to the city and have spent years raising money for various charities with their cooking. Campbell has won several awards for his barbecue, including a 2016 state title with the Lone Star Barbecue Society alongside his four brothers. The siblings co-own a seasoning and sauce brand: 5C Smokehouses Sauces & Seasonings.

