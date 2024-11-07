Free fishing day at Inks Dam

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery is located at 345 Clay Young Road in Burnet. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery is hosting its annual free family fishing day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, in celebration of Veterans Day, which is Monday. This is a once-a-year chance to drop a line in the facility’s large hatchery ponds and take home your catch.

The hatchery is located at 345 Clay Young Road in Burnet, just below Inks Dam. Entrance is free and no fishing license is required, but capacity is limited, so get there early.

The hatchery’s catfish-rearing ponds are normally off limits to anglers. The fish stock lakes and rivers across the country and are sent to Native American reservations to fulfill treaties between tribes and the federal government.

Fishing day catches are limited to four per angler, adult or child. The hatchery has a limited amount of loaner poles and tackle, so it is recommended you bring your own. Hooks must be barbless or de-barbed. No treble hooks are allowed.

All fish caught at the hatchery must be kept on ice to ensure none are wasted, so coolers are essential. It is highly recommended visitors bring large coolers, as many of the catfish can weigh 10 pounds or more.

Saturday’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s early and 70s in the afternoon.

