Check out robust digital content at Marble Falls Library
The Marble Falls Public Library’s virtual shelves of books and media is expanding. Library Director Amanda Rose gave a rundown of the facility’s online resources during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“Our digital collection is very popular and growing,” she said of the robust catalog of e-books, audiobooks, newspapers, language-learning software, streaming TV shows, movies, concerts, and more.
All you need to access the free content is a library card. To apply, bring a photo ID with proof of address to the library at 101 Main St. in Marble Falls. Cards are free, even if you don’t live in Burnet County, but a replacement fee for lost cards is $2.
The Marble Falls Public Library is part of the Burnet County Library System, and membership with one branch grants access to the other branches, including the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet, Bertram Library, Oakalla Library, and Spicewood Community Library.
Along with the library’s physical collection, here’s what card holders can access digitally:
- Libby—the library’s collection of e-books, audiobooks, and magazines
- Hoopla—free movies, TV shows, music, e-books, and more
- Texshare Database—thousands of full-text magazines and newspapers, WorldCat (35 million library records), science and literature databases, online encyclopedias, etc.
- Newsbank—world news via newspapers and web-only publications
- Rosetta Stone—online language-learning tool
- Udemy—10,000-plus on-demand videos and courses on business, technology, design, and more
- Texas Talking Book program—library services for Texans with visual, physical, or reading disabilities
- Librivox—free public domain audiobooks
- Project Gutenberg—over 70,000 free e-books