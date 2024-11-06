Robotics Day on Nov. 9 at Science Mill

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Science Mill and the Johnson City Joules host the first of three fall Robotics Days at the Johnson City museum on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Joules are an extracurricular robotics competition team created through a partnership between Lyndon B. Johnson High School and the Science Mill, a hands-on learning facility that promotes science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The team welcomes the London High School Rocketry Club of Nueces County to the museum on Saturday.

The visiting students will share information about how they design, build, and launch rockets as part of the curriculum from SystemsGo, a high school rocketry/aerospace engineering curriculum that uses project-based learning to teach STEM, develop workforce skills, and encourage careers in the engineering industries.

During Robotics Days, all regular Science Mill displays will be open along with special robotics activities and interactions with participants in FIRST Robotics Competition teams from across Central Texas.

