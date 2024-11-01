November food drive on for St. Fred’s Mission Outreach
The shelves are almost bare at the Mission Outreach Food Pantry run by St. Frederick Baptist Church at 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls.
“We are running a food drive throughout the entire month of November,” said organizer Bessie Jackson. “Just bring your canned goods here to the church.”
Canned goods are handed out to people who come to Mission Outreach’s hot food service on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A second food program, Mission Marble Falls, delivers plates of hot food to the homebound on Saturdays. The two missions serve 1,300 plates of hot food a week, but that’s not always enough, Jackson said.
“When they come to get their lunches, sometimes they need extra stuff for home,” she said. “So we send them off with some canned goods that they can keep on hand at home.”
The pantry needs any and all types of canned vegetables, meats, and foods like ravioli, spaghetti, and chili.
“Protein in a can is good to have and hand out,” Jackson continued. “We need vegetables, too, but not just vegetables.”
If the church is closed when you drop by with canned goods, just leave them on the porch outside the Fellowship Hall.
2 thoughts on “November food drive on for St. Fred’s Mission Outreach”
Would monetary donations be more helpful? Where to take them?
We absolutely will accept monetary donations. You can bring them by either of the drop locations during the live event or our main office/studio at 1007 Ave K in Marble Falls.