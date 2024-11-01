Mediation underway in Baker v Llano et al.

Former Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker (second from right) received the first-ever Champion of Writers Award from the Authors Guild Foundation along with three other recipients in May 2024. Baker filed a civil lawsuit against Llano County for wrongful termination. Photo courtesy of Authors Guild Foundation/Beowulf Sheehan

Both sides of the civil lawsuit Barbara Suzette Baker v Llano County et al. have presented settlement offers and are taking the case into mediation. Both sides also declined to have a magistrate judge seat a jury if the issue goes to trial.

Attorneys met a deadline of Oct. 25 to exchange offers and move into mediation if both sides deem it possible. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman set a date of June 27, 2025, which is the end of discovery, for a possible settlement. The case can be settled anytime, including right up through the trial, which is set to begin on Nov. 3, 2025.

“The signatories of this pleading are of the opinion that alternative dispute resolution will be appropriate once preliminary discovery is completed,” reads a Joint Report on Alternative Dispute Resolution filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division on the deadline day. The report is signed by legal counsel from both sides.

The former head librarian of the Kingsland Branch Library, Suzette Baker, filed a wrongful termination suit against the county on March 4. She was fired from her job on March 9, 2022. She also filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Sept. 6, 2022. That complaint remains under investigation.

Baker seeks back pay, attorney’s fees, and an injunction ordering Llano County to stop any behavior that suppresses First Amendment rights or discriminates against minorities. Her suit claims she was fired for disagreeing with the removal of 17 books, some of which involved LGBTQ+ and racial discrimination issues.

The county and the same defendants in Baker’s suit are involved in another suit over removing those same books. An appeal of a preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court in Austin to return the books to the shelves is on appeal before the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which heard arguments on Sept. 24.

The books in question are:

• “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

• “They Called Themselves the K.K.K: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group” by Susan Campbell Bartoletti

• “Spinning” by Tillie Walden

• “Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen” by Jazz Jennings

• “Shine” and “Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale” by Lauren Myracle

• “Gabi, a Girl in Pieces” by Isabel Quintero

• “Freakboy” by Kristin Elizabeth Clark

• “In the Night Kitchen” by Maurice Sendak

• “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health” by Robie Harris

• “My Butt is So Noisy!,” “I Broke My Butt!,” and “I Need a New Butt!” by Dawn McMillan

• “Larry the Farting Leprechaun,” “Gary the Goose and His Gas on the Loose,” “Freddie the Farting Snowman,” and “Harvey the Heart Had Too Many Farts” by Jane Bexley

Defendants in both suits are Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham, county commissioner Jerry Don Moss, library system Director Amber Milum, and Library Advisory Board members Gay Baskin, Bonnie Wallace, Rochelle Wells, and Rhonda Schnieder.

Plaintiffs in the Leila Little et al. v Llano County et al. suit are Leila Green Little, Jeanne Puryear, Kathy Kennedy, Rebecca Jones, Richard Day, Cynthia Waring, and Diane Moster. All are Llano County residents and library system users.

