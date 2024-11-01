PEC lineworkers excel at international lineman’s rodeo

Zack Gough celebrates his third consecutive win as overall apprentice champion at the International Lineman’s Rodeo, holding his trophy earned during the Oct. 18-19 competition in Kansas. Photo courtesy of PEC

Pedernales Electric Cooperative lineworkers brought home six awards, including one first place overall, from the International Lineman’s Rodeo held Oct. 18-19 in Overland Park, Kansas.



The global event draws the world’s top linemen to compete in traditional utility skills like pole climbing and the Hurtman Rescue, which simulates rescuing an injured worker from great heights. PEC serves over 400,000 meters across the Texas Hill Country and uses the competition to help its crews sharpen their skills and promote safety.

PEC apprentice Zack Gough demonstrates precision and skill in linework at the International Lineman’s Rodeo, where he claimed his third straight overall apprentice title. Photo courtesy PEC

PEC apprentice Zack Gough earned his third consecutive first place overall in the apprentice category and also placed first in the Rural Electric Administration division. He also placed second in the written test and fourth in the Hurtman Rescue event.



Journeyworkers Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, and Michael Thyberg secured fourth place in the Rural Electric Administration division and fifth in the Hurtman Rescue.



“Our teams delivered impressive performances on the international stage,” said Brian Magott, PEC Director of Regional Operations. “Their dedication to training truly showed.”

To learn more visit the PEC website.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.