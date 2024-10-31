Cottonwood Shores community clean up on RM 2147

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cottonwood Shores Parks and Recreation Committee hosts a community clean up along RM 2147 starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Volunteers will meet up at 9 a.m. at the Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, then proceed to pick up trash and debris on RM 2147 within city limits.

Necessary gear, like gloves, trash bags, and safety vests will be provided. Volunteers can also water and soda provided by the Recreation Department and grab coffee donated by Starbucks and donuts donated by H-E-B.

“This is the perfect opportunity for everyone to help keep our neighborhood a beautiful place to live,” reads a media release from the city.

