UPDATE: Burnet reschedules $350K roadwork project

10/30/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

A map of the 16 streets in Burnet scheduled for maintenance using a high-density fog seal. Residents in affected areas will receive 72-hour advance notice before closures.

Burnet’s planned street sealing project, originally set to begin the week of Oct. 28, has been delayed until spring due to forecasted rain and cooler temperatures. The delay will allow the fog seal treatment to be applied in the best possible conditions, helping the seal last longer, according to the city.

The project is being overseen by Holbrook Asphalt and funded by a 2022 bond with a total cost of $349,838.28. It was initially scheduled for completion in November. The work covers 16 streets across approximately 62,000 square yards of roadway.

The road work involves installing a specialized fog seal, a high-density mineral bond designed for enhanced durability. It will be applied in two layers to extend pavement life.

Once the project commences, affected streets will close for approximately 24 hours to allow the seal to cure.

Residents will receive 72-hour advance notice of closures through door-to-door visits, door tags, social media updates, emails, and the city’s website. Additionally, those seeking direct notifications about future street work can sign up for Voyent Alert! a free notification service the city uses for municipal updates.

Streets scheduled for treatment in the spring are:

▪️       North Main Street
▪️       North Vanderveer Street
▪️       Sherrard Street
▪️       3rd Street
▪️       Oak Street
▪️       7th Street
▪️       6th Street
▪️       5th Street
▪️       Hamilton Street
▪️       Corder Lane
▪️       Evergreen Circle
▪️       North Boundary Street
▪️       Tanner Court
▪️       Tami Drive
▪️       Wranglers Way
▪️       Round Up Circle

To stay informed on the project visit the City of Burnet’s website and social media page.

