Burnet launches $350K street seal project; closures expected

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This map shows the 16 streets in Burnet scheduled for maintenance using a high-density fog seal. Residents in affected areas will receive 72-hour advance notice before closures. City of Burnet image

The city of Burnet is set to launch a street maintenance initiative that will seal 62,000 square-yards of roadway across 16 streets. Work is tentatively set to being as early as the week of Oct. 28. Street closures are expected.

Approved at a recent City Council meeting, the project will be completed by Holbrook Asphalt at a total cost of $349,838.28, funded by the city’s 2022 bond.

Crews will use a special type of fog seal, a high-density mineral bond that offers enhanced resistance to weather conditions, applied in two layers to improve road longevity.

“This material was chosen based on its performance and durability,” City Engineer Eric Belaj said. “Some of the cheaper sealants you see just kind of sit on top of the road. This fog seal really penetrates and binds with the asphalt to extend the life of the pavement.”

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin as early as next week, with crews aiming to complete the project by the end of November. The city will give residents a 72-hour notice of each street closure via door-to-door visits, door tags, social media, emails to key organizations, and website updates.

“This project is really important for us to get done before the winter weather sets in,” Belaj said. “The fog-seal treatment will preserve and prevent further deterioration that can happen during the colder months.”

Each affected street will close for about 24 hours to allow the seal to cure, with the potential for a second-day application depending on weather conditions. To minimize inconvenience, the city will arrange for residents to park their cars in designated areas away from the work zones. Additionally, the contractor will have golf carts available to transport residents to their vehicles upon request.

Trash collection will be coordinated to ensure pickup before streets are shut down at 7 a.m. each day.

The following roads and areas will be affected:

North Main Street

North Vanderveer Street

Sherrard Street

Third Street

Oak Street

Seventh Street

Sixth Street

Fifth Street

Hamilton Street

Corder Lane

Evergreen Circle

North Boundary Street

Tanner Court

Tami Drive

Wranglers Way

Round up Circle

For more details and to stay informed about road closures and shuttle services, residents should visit the city of Burnet’s website.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.