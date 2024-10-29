This week’s Highland Lakes events
Here’s what’s happening the week of Oct. 28 across the Highland Lakes. For more, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details.
- The Spicewood Community Library is hosting a Halloween cookie decorating come-and-go event Tuesday, Oct. 29 from noon to 4:30 p.m. (Free)
- Trunks of Treats trunk-or-treating is Oct. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Packsaddle Elementary. (Free)
- Lambda Nu hosts Milkshakes & Motown Music Bingo on Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Log Country Cove.
- Marble Falls Area EMS is holding CPR and first aid classes Oct. 29 starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual Haunted House Oct. 30-31 from 5-8 p.m. at 606 Avenue U in Marble Falls. (Free)
- Halloween on Vaughan Street in downtown Bertram is Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Free)
- The annual Llano Community Haunted House is Oct. 31 from 7:30-10 p.m.
- The Llano Outdoor Sports Expo & Hunter Appreciation Event is Nov. 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Llano Visitor Center. (Free)
- The city of Burnet is holding Chunk Your Junk for city residents on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-noon.
