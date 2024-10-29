Window on the Highland Lakes: Community supports Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charitable souls packed the YMCA of the Highland Lakes in Burnet on Oct. 26 for Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks, the annual fundraiser to benefit the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Group. Now in its 11th year, the event raises thousands of dollars annually through donations, a silent auction, raffles, and selling front-row seats to the festivities. The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Group has operated since 1992 and supports agencies throughout Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, and San Saba counties in child abuse investigations. Photo courtesy Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

