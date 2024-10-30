Falls on Colorado Museum talk on Ophelia ‘Birdie’ Harwood Nov. 9

Ophelia “Birdie” Harwood was elected Mayor in 1917, two years before women received the right to vote. Local historian Charles Watkins is presenting a talk on Mayor Harwood at the Falls on the Colorado Museum at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Local historian Charles Watkins is presenting a talk on Ophelia “Birdie” Harwood, the former mayor of Marble Falls and the first female elected to that office in Texas, at the Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. The free presentation is set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.9. (Donations always appreciated!)

Harwood’s election was historic, as she took office in 1917, three years before women had the right to vote. She was also the first woman municipal court judge, a job she took on a few years after stepping down as mayor.

A current exhibit at the museum is the perfect complement to the Harwood event. “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” which is on display at the museum through Nov. 23. The Humanities Texas exhibit highlights the 27-year campaign for women’s voting rights in the state.

Watkins is a retired computer marketing guru who loves games, sports, and politics. After serving five terms as chair of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, he continues to serve as a commissioner. In addition, he is a long-time volunteer at the Visitor Center in Marble Falls. He is a well-known storyteller, often featuring local legends such as Harwood, Noah Smithwick, Granite Mountain, and the Bear King.



He reenacted Smithwick at the Legends of the Falls theatrical hayride through history in Cottonwood Shores in November 2023. At the 2021 and 2022 events, he portrayed Herman Fuchs (Fox), one of the first white settlers in the area.



As with all his characters, he researches each extensively. He’s also done some amateur acting.



“I’m kind of a ham,” Watkins told The Picayune Magazine for a story about Legends of the Falls. “I also used to be a debater, so I’m not afraid to speak in front of a crowd.”



Harwood left a lasting legacy on the city. She promised transparency in government and provided it by publishing the city’s budget in the local newspaper each year.



Find out more about her agenda to clean up the city and why she was called Birdie. You can also see displays of some of her dresses and photographs in the museum.



Museum hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This and all the museum exhibits are free and open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated and are used to fund future museum exhibits and programs.

