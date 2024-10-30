CASA gets $15K donation from golf and fishing tournament

CASA for the Highland Lakes Executive Director Brittany Grubbs (left) holds up a $15,000 check from TXB Stores and McCraw Oil and Propane. Beside her is TXB Executive Coordinator Sherry Capehart. The popular gas station chain made the $15,000 donation to CASA following a massive fundraiser, the 28th annual Doyce Taylor Memorial Fishing and Golf Classic Tournament. Courtesy photo CASA for the Highland Lakes

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Highland Lakes recently received a $15,000 donation raised from the 28th annual Doyce Taylor Memorial Fishing and Golf Classic Tournament hosted by TXB Stores and McCraw Oil and Propane. TXB and McCraw have donated over $1 million to the CASA network in Texas since 2008.



CASA for the Highland Lakes is a non-profit organization based in Kingsland that guides children and families through the foster care system in Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, and San Saba counties. The group is made up of volunteer advocates trained to navigate the complicated child court system and facilitate smooth transitions for children in need.



“We are beyond grateful for TXB Stores and McCraw Oil and Propane for their long-standing financial support to CASA programs in Texas,” said Brittany Grubbs, Highland Lakes CASA executive director, in a media release. “This donation sustains our pivotal volunteer work in the lives of children and youth in the foster care system.”



CASA for the Highland Lakes serves about 200 children annually and depends on fundraising and donations. The organization receives about 40 percent of its budget from state and federal grants, but the remaining 60 percent depends on charitable donors and fundraising efforts, like the 10th Annual Boots and BBQ ball on Feb. 1.



CASA is a national organization with 941 locations spread across 49 states. In Texas alone, CASA volunteers racked up over 500,000 service hours last year, aiding many of the 31,475 children in the state’s foster care system.



The golf tournament raised $130,000 for 16 different CASA branches across Texas this year.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.