History comes alive at Old Burnet Jail Nov. 2

Colton Krudup portrayed Gen. Adam R. Johnson, the founder of Marble Falls, during a living history event at the old Burnet County Jail on Oct. 3. Johnson will make a repeat appearance along with 13 other Burnet Homeschoolers re-enactors during a free public event at Fort Croghan at 2 p.m. May 11. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Saturday, Nov. 2, is the last day to see history come alive at the Old Burnet County Jail — at least for now. Young reenactors from the Burnet Homeschool Group will be on hand to share their stories from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The homeschoolers get deep into character and portray the legends of Burnet County on a self-guided tour that takes visitors back to the Wild West.



The living history experience is a collaboration between the Burnet Homeschool Group and the Burnet County Tourism Department that is back by popular demand for a second year. It is free of charge and open to the public.



“We had such a demand for it to come back that we decided to bring it back,” Burnet County Tourism Director Blair Manning told DailyTrib.com. “(The kids) take this job really seriously; they change their voices and really encompass their full characters.”



During the living history experience, visitors tour the historic jail, located at 109 S. Pierce Street in Burnet, and hear from students playing real figures from the county’s history, like the longest-serving sheriff in Texas history, Wallace W. Riddell and notorious outlaw Clyde Durbin.



Manning said the tour is a great way to expose kids to the rich history of the county and support local youth. You also have a chance to try Rachel “Essie” Riddell’s famous bread pudding from the jailhouse cookbook. Essie cooked for both prisoners and her family every day. The Riddells and their four children lived in the jail.

