WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Pinktoberfest

Marble Falls Fire Rescue teams up with Beetlejuice at Pink Out 2024 Pinktoberfest on Thursday, Oct. 24. Pinktoberfest is held in October each year to spread breast cancer awareness. This year, the event was held at Harmony Park on Main Street in downtown Marble Falls. Photo courtesy of Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

