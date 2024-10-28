Sisters Coffee grand opening on Nov. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sisters Coffee, formerly Unshakable Grounds, is holding a grand opening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Now operated by the Sivells family, the shop plans to continue the legacy started by previous owners Michael and Cindy Brown. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Sisters Coffee, formerly known as Unshakable Grounds, will hold a grand opening on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 134 S Main St. in Burnet. The celebration includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a 5 percent discount on all purchases, and a complimentary brownie.

Founded in 2016 by Michael and Cindy Brown, the shop is now owned by Melinda and Alan Sivells, with their daughters Keren, Anna, Bethany, Charity, and Grace, who have been running daily operations since Aug 1.

“We’re so grateful for the foundation Michael and Cindy built here,” Bethany Sivells said. “This grand opening is a chance for us to share our vision for Sisters Coffee and welcome the community into what we hope will be a second home for them.”

The transition was smooth due to the sisters familiarity with the business.

“I trained four of the five Sivells sisters,” said previous owner Cindy Brown. “They had worked for me, and it was just God’s timing. My husband went back to work, and I was pretty much running things alone when their parents said they could take on the shop.”

The sisters plan on upholding the shop’s legacy, while also bringing in their own family flair.

“We will still be selling Cindy’s super secret recipe chicken salad,” Bethany said. “But we’re also adding family recipes as well, like the hand pies from my grandparents’ old restaurant in Marble Falls.”

The shop was initially a tribute to Michael and Cindy’s late son, Joshua Brown, who died in 2011. He envisioned a community gathering place for those to share faith outside of a church.

“He always wanted a place where people could build community,” Cindy said. “At the time, there was no place like this.”

With a background rooted in faith, the Sivells sisters are committed to continuing making the shop a comforting space for everyone.

“We’re a church family,” Bethany Sivells said. “Our goal is to be a blessing to everyone around us. We want to offer a relaxed, sit-down environment where people feel at home. They say a bartender is also a therapist, and for us, barista means the same thing. We’re here for everybody.”

