31-acre fire caused by a spark

Plumes from a fire on rural property southeast of Marble Falls could be seen from the back porch of a home northeast of the city. The fire burned 31 acres of pasture on Sunday, Oct. 27. Courtesy photo by Lee Alvey

A spark from a saw started a fire that burned 31 acres of pasture southeast of Marble Falls around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The plume could be seen from Avenue U in Marble Falls as the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department was en route.

“We immediately called the South End Task Force,” MFAVFD Michael Phillips told DailyTrib.com. “Fire departments from Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Granite Shoals, Hoover’s Valley, and Cottonwood Shores all pitched in and helped.”

The South End Task Force includes all fire departments in southern area of Burnet County.

Firefighters saved three buildings threatened by the flames in the three hours it took to douse the fire.

Both Llano and Burnet counties have fire bans due to the dry grasses, low humidity, and lack of rain. The dry grass is especially high because of rains earlier in the season which spurred growth, adding fuel.

Although rain is predicted for the coming week, Phillips said it to be enough to lessen fire risks.

Along with following fire bans, people should be extra cautious when working in these conditions with tools that can generate sparks, especially in the afternoons.

“Put the saw on concrete and have water on hand when working with tools,” Phillips said. “You think that’s just dirt, and it’s good, but it’s not. Once it catches fire, no matter how tall, with the wind, it gets pushed out faster.”

Phillips said the fire moved 25 feet in less than 25 seconds as they battled the blaze.

“This was dizzying firefighting,” he said. “You had to be quick.”

Fire hazard increases in the afternoons because, in current Central Texas conditions, any humidity in the morning burns off by early afternoon.

“The area is notorious for having the most active grass fires after 1 p.m.,” Phillips continued. “If you’re going to work after 1 p.m.—after the humidity is gone—have a water source nearby. If you don’t, there’s only one way to describe it: the race is on.”

