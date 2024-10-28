Plants affected by Horseshoe Bay chemical incident

Map of the affected area in east Horseshoe Bay. Image courtesy of city of Horseshoe Bay

Plants may have been affected by a recent chemical incident at the Horseshoe Bay central water plant, but homeowners have some recourse for recovery.

“We have filed a claim with Texas Municipal League insurance,” Horseshoe Bay Assistant City Manager Rick Williams told DailyTrib.com. “If someone thinks they have damage, they can contact the city at the regular number and give their information to be forwarded to the insurance claim.”

The phone number for Horseshoe Bay City Hall is 830-598-8741. During business hours, press 1 for utility billing. After-hours assistance is available by following the automated prompts.

City Manager Jeff Koska sent out a media statement on Monday, Oct. 28, with instructions for how to help save plants affected by the release of chlorine gas on Oct. 21. He included information from Sandra Nash, HSB landscape architect, who advised residents to take swift action to help affected plants recover.

“Begin by gently rinsing all affected foliage with clean water to wash away any chlorine residue, paying close attention to the undersides of the leaves,” Nash said. “This helps reduce further damage.”

Nash also suggests monitoring plants for signs of stress, such as wilting, leaf discoloration, or browning.

“Don’t remove the trees with brown leaves just yet,” she said. “Wait for the leaves that may have turned brown to fall off and give the tree a chance for new growth.”

Also, deep watering the soil can help flush out chlorine that may have settled, but be cautious not to overwater, she said. Applying a small amount of balanced fertilizer can also aid recovery. Keep a close eye on the plants over the following days and weeks to ensure they regain their health, and consult a local nursery or arborist if symptoms persist, she said.

The incident was caused when a delivery truck driver mistakenly added an aluminum sulfate solution to a storage tank containing liquid chlorine. This created chlorine gas, which was released into the air through the tank vent.

A shelter-in-place notification was sent to about 88 residents in the affected area of South Horseshoe Bay. Law enforcement went door to door to the affected area to make sure everyone was warned. An emergency alert was sent out to everyone on the HSB alert system.

The air was determined to be clear of the gas by 11 a.m. on the day of the incident. By 1 p.m., the water plant was declared safe. The city continued to monitor the air all day. the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality was also notified.

Eleven people, including the truck driver, were evaluated at local medical centers. Only the truck driver was kept overnight for observation.

The water has been tested and was never unsafe to drink,” Koska said. HSB residents are asked to converse water usage for the time being repairs to the plant are made.

“The water plant has now returned to full operational capacity thanks to the dedication of our maintenance crews and the generous assistance of our regional utility partners, particularly the Kingsland Water Supply Corporation, who provided crucial replacement components,” Koska continued. “While we have restored full water production, we encourage residents to remain mindful of their water usage to ensure adequate supply for all community members as we complete our restoration work.

The city is also working with TCEQ and the delivery company involved to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

