LCRA approves water rate increase for January 2025

The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors voted to increase firm water contract rates during its regular meeting on Oct. 23. The 6.45 percent increase will become effective during the January 2025 billing cycle.



The firm water rate for LCRA customers is rising from $155 per acre-foot to $165. The increase will be used to cover rising operations costs, maintain and improve the existing water supply, and develop new water supplies, according to an Oct. 23 LCRA staff report.



The river authority accepted public comments on the proposed rate hike from Sept.11 through Oct. 11 before the board’s Oct. 23 decision.



Firm water contracts are between the LCRA and large water users, like municipalities, water supply companies, and industrial users. While the rise in firm water rates has an immediate impact on suppliers, the rise in cost could ultimately be passed on to residential users and customers.

The LCRA is the primary water provider for the Highland Lakes region, supplying Marble Falls, Burnet, Horseshoe Bay, Granite Shoals, Llano, Kingsland, and Spicewood with drinking water.



The change will also impact individual users who draw water directly from the Highland Lakes and its tributaries.



For perspective on the increase, the city of Marble Falls has a $1.08 million, 7,000-acre foot annual contract with the LCRA to supply the city with water under the current $155 per-acre-foot rate. With the rate increase to $165 per acre foot, the annual bill will rise $70,000 to $1.15 million.



To learn more about LCRA firm water rates, visit this webpage.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.