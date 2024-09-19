LCRA opens public comment on proposed water rate hike

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lower Colorado River Authority is accepting public comments on a proposed increase to its firm water rates through Oct. 11. The increase will be discussed during the LCRA’s regular board meeting on Oct. 23, which will be held in Burnet. (Details not available at press time.)

The LCRA is the primary water provider in the Highland Lakes region, serving Marble Falls, Burnet, Horseshoe Bay, Granite Shoals, Llano, and unincorporated communities like Kingsland and Spicewood through local water supply companies.

Firm water rates for major users could increase from $155 per acre-foot to $165 per acre-foot annually. Large-scale users, like cities, industries, and water supply companies, would feel the impact the most.

The city of Marble Falls has a 7,000-acre-foot annual contract with the LCRA, which costs $1.08 million at the $155-per-acre-foot rate. The proposed rate increase to $165 per acre-foot would bring the bill up $70,000 to $1.15 million. That increase will mostly likely be passed on to individual customers.

The proposed price bump would be used to fund new water supply projects and dam upgrades and to cover an overall increase in costs, according to a Sept. 18 report from the LCRA Water Operations Committee.

To submit a comment or learn more about the proposed rate increase, visit the LCRA’s firm water use webpage.

